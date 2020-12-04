Quaker Oats picks Uncommon to grow brand in UK

Quaker Oats has appointed Uncommon Creative Studio as its lead creative agency following a competitive pitch.

Uncommon replaces incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which defended the business after working on the PepsiCo porridge brand since 2003. Wonderhood Studios and Havas London also pitched for the account.

Quaker has tasked Uncommon with creating a new brand platform and campaign to launch in the UK next year. The company aims to win new audiences as well as connect with existing customers. It also said it wants to strengthen its credentials as the UK’s leading oats brand.

White Door Consulting assisted with the review process.

Corinne Chant, marketing director at Quaker Oats, said: “We were impressed by the strong thinking underpinning exciting creative routes, and are looking forward to working in strategic partnership with Uncommon to maximise the full potential of the Quaker brand in the UK.”

OMD, Quaker Oats’ media agency, was not affected by the review.

Lucy Jameson, co-founder at Uncommon, added: “Quaker are an incredible brand, with an admirable heritage. They are the market leader in the UK, but finding real purpose was the next step for their growth. We’re excited to help inject some love and gumption into their 2021 comms – so they seize their role in British cupboards and culture.”

This is the third time that PepsiCo has moved an account previously held by AMV BBDO this year.

In October, Doritos hired Mother to create a 2021 campaign for the western European market. AMV formerly worked on Doritos, though the brand has used other smaller agencies in recent years.

In July, VCCP won the Walkers and Sensations brands, the former of which AMV had worked on for 22 years. Uncommon also pitched for Walkers and went up against VCCP in the final round.

AMV continues to work on the Pepsi brand. The agency declined to comment.