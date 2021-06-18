Quiet Storm employs 18-year-old star behind first Create Not Hate films

Quiet Storm, the agency behind the Create Not Hate initiative, has hired 18-year-old Emmanuel Areoye, who took part in the campaign’s first wave of work last year.

Areoye created and co-directed the project’s "Check your prejudice" films, including A Heated Conversation, which premiered at the Electric Cinema in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last year. The agency reveals that, to date, the campaign has reached 500 million people as well as being shortlisted for a Campaign Purpose Award.

The Create Not Hate initiative was launched by Quiet Storm’s founder and executive creative director, Trevor Robinson OBE. It helps young people who are underrepresented in the creative industry to unlock their potential and address modern social issues.

Areoye, from Camberwell in London, left school this summer and will take up an eight-month, paid junior creative roll at the agency before attending the University of Nottingham next year.

The agency hopes he will bring fresh thinking to the team as he begins work on briefs for Yakult UK, Haribo and ICEE as well as becoming a mentor for Create Not Hate’s new work with mental health text line Shout 85258.

Robinson said: “We set up Create Not Hate to get the industry excited about the potential talent that’s out there. So when we came across Emmanuel and his intelligence, confidence, pure raw talent, we all felt we needed to get him to come and join the team. He’s got a long and exciting career path ahead of him, and Quiet Storm will be even more enriched by his presence.”

Areoye said: “It still feels weird saying I work for a top advertising company in central London, and it feels like a crime getting paid to do something I have so much fun doing. All I can do is thank Quiet Storm for seeing the potential in me and trusting me to be one of them.”