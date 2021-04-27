Quiet Storm partners anti-racism platform to champion change in the workplace

Create Not Hate, the Quiet Storm initiative set up to bring more disadvantaged young people into advertising, has partnered with diversity and inclusion platform Open to Everyone Closed to Racism to improve businesses which are concerned about how best to tackle racism in the workplace.

Founded by Jessica Gregson in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, the platform provides practical advice on how to tackle racism in the workplace.

It comes alongside printed signage for premises – including window stickers, posters and badges and digital activity – and was created by Laura Varetto and Laura Potts from Bristol agency Halo.

“We offer a way for people who haven’t necessarily, directly suffered from racism, but want to take a stand, to show solidarity and help to create change,” Gregson said.

“We will give businesses the tools and the confidence to make the first steps that lead to lasting change.”

Gregson continued: “As the initiative grows, we hope to build a large community and for the OECR branding to become an important and widely-recognised symbol.”

The platform has received funding from independent Suffolk-based brewery Adnams, with Quiet Storm functioning as the platform’s launch beneficiary.

Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams, said: “Standing to fight racism in whatever form is critically important to me personally, to our business and to society.

"Supporting Open to Everyone Closed to Racism will enable and empower people and businesses to create change for the better."

Wood added: “We all can and should make a positive difference.”

Last October, Create Not Hate launched a campaign starring a "Racist dinosaur" in a bid to highlight how ludicrous racism really is.

Trevor Robinson, founder of Quiet Storm and Create Not Hate, said: “Open to Everyone Closed to Racism is a brilliant and brave organisation – I love the simple but powerful way it confronts racism.

“I’m conscious of the impact of racism because it’s affected me since I was born.”

Create Not Hate launched in 2007, with previous works including a campaign encouraging young people to pursue creative careers rather than become part of a gang, and a 2020 ad speaking out against racism ahead of Notting Hill Carnival weekend.

Robinson continued: “The fact that Jess has felt compelled to do this as someone who does not share these experiences is truly inspiring.

“Create Not Hate is grateful and excited for this partnership and we look forward to seeing the powerful impact we can make together.”