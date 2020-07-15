Quiet Storm training scheme aims to bring more diverse young people into advertising

Quiet Storm is launching an initiative to help bring more young people from an ethnic-minority background into the advertising and creative industries.

Create Not Hate 2020 is the second iteration of a scheme set up by Quiet Storm founder and executive creative director Trevor Robinson in 2007 to introduce inner-city youth to advertising careers. It follows the recent resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and aims to foster the creativity of young, marginalised people.

The programme will connect young people with mentors from the industry, offer support and training in the creative process and invite mentees to respond to open briefs and projects.

Agency leaders who have signed up as mentors so far include Havas London chief creative officer Vicki Maguire, Grey London CCO Laura Jordan Bambach, Cheil global CCO Malcolm Poynton, Red Brick Road co-owner Matt Davis and Wunderman Thompson creative director Jo Wallace. The scheme is also supported by Ridley Scott Creative Group, Engine and Lively.

Quiet Storm has partnered Debate Mate, a business that provides leadership and communication training and has its own youth network, to provide expertise and peer-to-peer mentorship for Create Not Hate participants. The agency will also run workshops with youth outreach programmes in Merton, south London.

One upcoming Create Not Hate project will invite young people to create an anti-racist campaign focused on the Notting Hill Carnival, which was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The project was devised by Marley Muirhead and Chris Medford, a creative team at the School of Communication Arts.

Create Not Hate is asking agencies, media owners, brands and production companies to get involved by offering their time, donations or resources.

Robinson said: "I first launched Create Not Hate in 2007 to open the eyes of black inner-city school kids to their creative potential. Thirteen years later, profound inequalities in society, and the issue of the lack of diverse talent in our industry, remain unresolved. The time is right to relaunch this initiative to promote positive change and I invite people across the industry to get behind it."