Quorn opens 'chicken' nugget pop-up SmugNuggs

Quorn is dishing up its meat-free nuggets in a Camden fast food pop-up inspired by the capital's chicken shops.

In London there are around 8,000 chicken shops. In a bid to appeal to the growing number of Brits adopting a flexitarian or meat-free lifestyle, the Quorn "SmugNuggs takeaway" will be offering vegetarian alternatives.

Open for three days from 23 September, the pop-up will serve a menu based entirely on Quorn's cult-favourite meat-free nuggets, including a six-nuggets-and-fries meal deal and even a nugget kebab.

The nuggets are available for free with the option to make a donation to Quorn's charity partner, FoodCycle, which works to feed those at risk of food poverty and social isolation with food that would otherwise go to waste.

Quorn's retained creative PR agency Taylor Herring devised the creative and execution of the project. The build and production was handled by St Marks Studios.

Earlier this month, Quorn targeted shoppers at Westfield London with a "Roarsome" surprise – an interactive out-of-home installation featuring an animatronic dinosaur that roared at passersby. The work was promoting Quorn's vegan dinosaur nuggets.