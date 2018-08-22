R/GA creative chief James Temple exits to join tech start-up Magic Leap

Temple: leaving R/GA after 12 years

Temple was a founding member of R/GA London in 2006 as a creative director on the Nokia account. He was promoted to executive creative director two years later, and then to his current role last year. Before joining the IPG agency, he was a design director at design firm Electronic Ink.

While R/GA did not comment on its hiring plans, Campaign understands the agency intends to look for a replacement for Temple.

Temple’s achievements at R/GA have included working on the branding, product design and marketing for Beats Music, which later became Apple Music after the Dr Dre-founded start-up was acquired by the tech giant.

Magic Leap, which is part owned by companies including Google and Alibaba Group, is developing Magic Leap One, a head-mounted retinal display device, that can display 3D computer graphics over real-world imagery. It has been described as a "Google glass on steroids".

The Florida-based company recently became a client of R/GA.

Matt Lodder, executive vice-president and managing director EMEA at R/GA, said: "From our very early work with Nokia and Nike, to the success of Gold Lions for Beats by Dr Dre, right through to winning Campaign’s innovation agency of the year three out of the last four years – James has been there every step of the way, helping us to become one of the very few truly end-to-end agencies.

"It goes without saying we’re going to miss him. But we’re delighted for James that he’s taking up such an exciting role at Magic Leap, a new partner for R/GA, meaning our journey together continues."