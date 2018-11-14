Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

R/GA, Grey and Adam & Eve/DDB sign up as Snapchat Lens creative partners

Lens Creative Partners Program features more than 30 creators.

AR Lenses: Under Armour, Audi and The Chainsmokers
AR Lenses: Under Armour, Audi and The Chainsmokers

Snapchat has enlisted some of the biggest ad agencies to join its augmented-reality Lens creator programme in an attempt to woo more brands to its platform with quality content.

Today’s official launch of the Lens Creative Partners Program includes more than 30 "creators", which comprise large ad agencies, smaller AR shops and individuals. 

Globally, R/GA and Grey are part of the programme, as well as Sir Martin Sorrell’s recent aquired content shop MediaMonks.

In the UK, network agencies such as Adam & Eve/DDB, AKQA and Wunderman have signed up, as well as independent shops VaynerMedia and We Are Social.

US partners include Red Interactive, which has created a Lens for Under Armour, and Block Party, which has made work for music group The Chainsmokers.

Snapchat parent Snap wants to give brands easy access to expert AR ad creators – a key part of the ephemeral messaging platform’s business. It claims that more than a third of its 186 million daily active users play with AR Lenses on the app each day.

Lenses were launched in 2016 and prompted a flurry of brand activity from the likes of Nationwide, EE, Virgin Media and Burberry, which sponsored Lenses or filters.

The format has since evolved with last year’s 3D World (object) Lenses, following the viral dancing hot dog meme, and this year’s Shoppable AR Lens that added a button to drive an action.

Snap Pixel, which was released for all advertisers in June, allows brands to measure the ROI of their AR ad by tracking the purchases made after engaging with it. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up