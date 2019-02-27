Brittaney Kiefer
R/GA hires Google's Andre Le Masurier as EMEA creative chief

He will replace James Temple.

R/GA has hired Andre Le Masurier as chief creative officer for EMEA.

Le Masurier is leaving Google Brand Studio, where he is executive creative director, at the end of April. He will be responsible for setting R/GA’s creative vision, overseeing work and bringing in talent across the region. 

He replaces James Temple, who left R/GA last year to join tech start-up Magic Leap. Le Masurier will report to Matt Lodder, executive vice-president and managing director for EMEA at R/GA. 

The appointment follows the recent hires of Rob Campbell as executive strategy director and Iain Preston as executive director client services to form R/GA’s new EMEA leadership team. 

Since joining Google Brand Studio in 2015, Le Masurier has expanded the in-house creative team and led work for the tech giant across EMEA and globally, winning nearly 100 awards, including Cannes Lions and D&AD Pencils. He was previously a creative director at 72andSunny Los Angeles, where he oversaw Google campaigns for Chromebook, Chromecast, Chrome and Made with Code. 

Lodder said: "Andre is one of the most inspiring creative leaders working across the ecosystem of technology companies. Our industry often bemoans the exodus of its top talent to tech giants, so Andre’s transition from Google to R/GA is a great show of confidence in both our agency and the creative industry at large.

"His experience of approaching both business and cultural challenges through innovative and disruptive creative work speaks for itself. Having had the privilege of collaborating with him and his fantastic team at Google as recently as last year, on the award-winning 'Searching for Syria' project, we know he shares our DNA and we are delighted to welcome him as our new creative leader for the region."

