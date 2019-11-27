R/GA London agency chief Matt Lodder exits

Matt Lodder has left R/GA London after seven years as the agency’s managing director because he wants to find a new challenge.

The Interpublic agency confirmed it is looking for a new person to replace Lodder, who led the EMEA region as well as the London office as managing director.

In the interim, R/GA London will be led by the EMEA executive leadership team, which is led by chief creative officer Andre Le Masurier and executive strategy director Rob Campbell, with help from global chief executive Sean Lyons.

Lodder joined R/GA in 2012 from AKQA London, where he was global programme director for Nike. Having joined as operations director, he was promoted to managing director six months later at the beginning of 2013.

His tenure at R/GA London has been successful. The agency was Campaign’s Innovation Agency of the Year four times out of the last five years since 2014 and has won at major award shows such as Cannes Lions, D&AD and the Clios for its work for Nike, Google and Apple’s Beats by Dre brand.

Lodder’s exit comes a year after R/GA London’s co-founder and chief creative officer James Temple left the agency to join VR device maker Magic Leap (an R/GA London client).

It is also a year since Lyons, the former US president of R/GA, was appointed global chief executive to replace company founder and industry legend Bob Greenberg.

Lyons and R/GA's global executive team will work closely with the EMEA executive leadership to find Lodder's successor.

An R/GA spokesman said: "Matt Lodder has decided that now is the right time for him to leave R/GA and explore other leadership roles.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision but, given the strength of the new leadership in place, now feels like the best time to allow a new leader to join the agency in EMEA and lead the next generation of growth."