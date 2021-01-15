Maria Iu
R/GA London appoints Nicole Armstrong as strategy chief

Armstrong previously worked at agency for four years until 2018.

Nicole Armstrong: leaves shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood
R/GA London has appointed Nicole Armstrong as executive strategy director, forming part of the new management line-up and with a remit to shape R/GA’s strategic thinking to drive “transformational, human-centric, design-led work” for brands. 

Armstrong, who takes up her new role today (18 January), previously spent almost four years at the agency as group strategy director, leaving in December 2018. During her last tenure, she was strategic lead on accounts including Nike and Ikea, and led successful pitches and strategy for luxury clients including Givenchy and LVMH. Armstrong was most recently chief marketing officer at shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood. 

In her new position, Armstrong will report to Rebecca Bezzina, UK senior vice-president and managing director, who herself rejoined the network for the third time in 2020. 

Bezzina said: “I’m delighted that Nicole is joining the senior leadership team in what is one of the most important positions in the agency. She’s an exceptional strategic leader, with a proven track record of delivering transformative solutions for clients that play at the intersection of bold ambition, creativity and human truths.” 

Armstrong added: “Throughout my career, I’ve always had a passion for combining digital design thinking, traditional brand planning and business consulting skills to create strategies that ignite culturally disruptive ideas. And there really is no better place to be able to realise that ambition than R/GA.” 

Before her first stint at R/GA, Armstrong was strategy director at M&C Saatchi London.

R/GA has been dismantling its regional leadership as part of a restructure in the past year. In July 2020, the network parted ways with EMEA executive strategy director Rob Campbell, following the departure of EMEA chief creative officer Andre Le Masurier and EMEA managing director Matt Lodder.

While the roles were not directly replaced, the London office appointed Bezzina and Nick Pringle as managing director and executive creative director respectively.

