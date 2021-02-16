R/GA London completes new-look leadership hires

R/GA London has hired ex-AnalogFolk managing partner Rowena Vithlani as executive client services director, completing the agency’s new-look leadership team in the UK.

Vithlani will lead the Interpublic agency’s senior client relationships and has been handed the remit of growing R/GA London’s client services team. She reports to Rebecca Bezzina, senior vice-president managing director of R/GA London.

She effectively replaces Iain Preston, who left R/GA as EMEA executive director in late 2019 and has since been hired by WPP’s Wunderman Thompson.

Bezzina, who took charge of R/GA London a year ago, has overseen a complete change of executive leadership, following the departures of Preston, Andre Le Masurier (chief creative officer), Rob Campbell (executive strategy director) and her predecessor Matt Lodder.

Vithlani will join a senior London team that includes Nicole Armstrong as executive strategy director and Nick Pringle as SVP executive creative director.

Bezzina said: “We’re living in a rapidly changing world where how agencies approach client relationships is paramount. More than ever we need to identify and create new value models for our clients. Brands want a human-first approach to their business and technology challenges, something Rowena absolutely embodies.”

During her time at AnalogFolk, Vithlani was credited with implementing the independent agency’s marketing innovation capability, as well as building and leading client teams for Coca-Cola, BT and Unilever. She has also worked in senior client-facing roles at Sapient Razorfish (now Publicis Sapient) and AKQA, while also undertaking a stint as team director on the Google account at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

Vithlani was described as a “super mum” by a local newspaper in 2017 after she used her first aid training to save the life of another person’s nine-month old baby.

Vithlani said: “I've always been an advocate of delivering best in class service, not servility, and my vision for this role is to foster an innovative mindset and culture where the output is that the work can be the best it can be, with a sharp focus on relationships, commerciality and creative affinity.”