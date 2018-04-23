R/GA London hires ex-Droga5 NY group executive producer for new role

Ross Plummer

Plummer's appointment is the result of R/GA's investment in its content and production team, a spokesman told Campaign.

At R/GA, Plummer will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day production needs of the agency and the integrated content teams, while focusing on the more long-term goals of the agency’s production offerings to clients.

Plummer will also collaborate closely with production teams across R/GA’s EMEA. He will report to Alex Wills, managing director R/GA Studios, London.

"Ross’ proven track record of delivering transformative work for global brands makes him a perfect fit to head up our integrated content production department in London." Wills said. "Not only does Ross have very strong leadership qualities, but he also possesses a strong appreciation for the creative and technical blend that is innate to R/GA London’s work culture."

With more than 15-years industry experience, Plummer is a multiple Cannes Lion-winning producer. He led integrated production campaigns for brands that include Nike, Under Armour, Netflix, Heineken and Honda. Prior to Droga5

"I have a genuine passion for working with talented teams that deliver quality, transformative projects for clients. So R/GA was a perfect fit for me and I can’t wait to get started," Plummer said.

Since leaving Droga5, Plummer has been freelancing for Wieden & Kennedy's Tokyo office. Prior to joining Droga5, he worked at both Wieden & Kennedy’s Portland and Amsterdam offices, where he oversaw all global production for Nike Global Football content and the producers involved.