R/GA London taps Nick Pringle as creative chief

R/GA is bringing globetrotting Brit Nick Pringle back to the UK as part of a transatlantic reshuffle of senior creative leaders.

Pringle joins R/GA London as senior vice-president, executive creative director – a new role in which he will report directly to Rebecca Bezzina, the agency’s senior vice-president and managing director.

The move coincides with the departure of Andre Le Masurier, who replaced James Temple as EMEA chief creative officer last year. Le Masurier is returning to Los Angeles to be closer to family and friends, and will oversee key accounts on the West Coast as executive creative director.

The Interpublic agency said the changes are part of a "restructuring of R/GA’s operating model in Europe". It means that the EMEA chief creative officer role is being axed and the London office is moving away from a regional leadership strategy to reflect global chief executive Sean Lyons' "One R/GA" approach.

Le Masurier had been part of an EMEA executive leadership team alongside Matt Lodder, who left last year, and Rob Campbell, who remains executive strategy director.

R/GA’s two official EMEA hubs are London and Berlin, and Lyons now wants to enable each office's managing director to have more focus more on talent, clients and growth. The network's EMEA accounts include Eurosport, Ikea, Le Creuset and Unilever.

Pringle spent the past three years as R/GA New York’s vice-president, executive creative director, leading work for brands including American Express, Samsung and Shopify. He has won 16 Cannes Lions, eight One Show Pencils and seven D&AD Pencils for work including Samsung "Fornite Galaxy skin", Volvo "Highway robbery" and McDonald’s AR app TrackMyMacca's.

Before R/GA, Pringle spent time at Grey New York as group creative director and at DDB in Sydney as creative director. He left the UK in 2011 after a decade working in creative roles at CHI & Partners (now The & Partnership London) and Leo Burnett London.

Lyons said: "We’re thrilled to have been able to keep both of these talented creatives in the R/GA family in ways that work equally well for our business goals and their personal ones.

"It’s a rare instance of perfect timing. Nick is one of our most beloved creative leaders and will do an extraordinary job back on his home turf, working with Becs to lead R/GA London into its next iteration (although I’ll miss seeing him in New York every day). And Dre’s creative firepower will be an amazing addition to our US leadership team as he also heads back closer to home."