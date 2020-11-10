Rachel Bristow and Charlie Parkin join Liz Jones and Daren Rubins' talent company Conker

Rachel Bristow, former Sky Media partnerships director, has joined Conker, the recruitment business set up by Daren Rubins and Liz Jones in 2018.

Bristow, who left Sky in 2019 after six years, joins as an associate and will help with senior searches on a project basis.

Before joining Sky, Bristow was vice-president, global media data and analytics at Unilever, working at the company for eight years. She has also spent five years at Sainsbury's in a direct marketing role.

Conker has also hired Charlie Parkin, former director of fundraising at Nabs, in the same role as Bristow. Her career spans roles at Good Relations, Lowe Howard-Spink, Legas Delaney and Campaign's owner, Haymarket Media Group.

The pair will help the business search for client-side, PR and creative agency roles.

Jones said: "The new hires reflect the way that agile businesses are adapting and growing, providing opportunities for brilliant, senior people to operate more flexibly but with purpose. We couldn't be happier to welcome two amazing and well-respected talents into our business."