Rachel Forde and Trevor Johnson named Media Week Awards co-chairs

Rachel Forde, chief executive of UM UK and Ireland, and Trevor Johnson, head of global business marketing, EUI, at TikTok, are to co-chair the jury for the Media Week Awards 2022.

The commercial media industry’s most prestigious awards opened for entries earlier this month.

Forde said: “I couldn’t be more pleased to be co-chair of the Media Week Awards 2022. The last couple of years have highlighted how resourceful an industry we are, one powered by relationships and ambitious thinking, and the many examples of excellence and innovation in our industry deserve to be celebrated.

“Whether it’s work that demonstrates inventive new applications of data and technology, glittering creative execution, or that makes an impact around fairness and sustainability, this is the ultimate platform for our industry’s finest achievement.”

Johnson said: "It's brilliant to have the opportunity to co-chair this year's Media Week awards at a moment in time when advertising, and what it means to be creative in the industry today, is being challenged and redefined daily.

“At TikTok we work with agencies every day, encouraging teams to embrace community and storytelling in new ways, with the most incredible response from teams. I'm really looking forward to getting to know and understand our industries leading talent throughout this process."

This year, the Grand Prix Award is sponsored by Clear Channel. The Rising Star – Agency Award is sponsored by Mail Metro Media, while Reach Solutions is sponsoring the Media Agency of the Year and Agency Partner of the Year categories.

Shortlists will be revealed in August, with the awards ceremony taking place on 20 October.

The early bird deadline for this year’s awards programme is 15 June, followed by a standard entry rate that runs until 29 June. Late entries will be permitted until 6 July.

For more information about award categories and entry criteria, visit mediaweekawards.co.uk.