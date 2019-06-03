Gurjit Degun
Radio executive John Myers dies aged 60

Myers was chief executive of GMG Radio between 1999 and 2009.

Myers: also worked as a radio DJ
John Myers, a popular radio executive, presenter and consultant, has died aged 60. His family announced the news yesterday, saying they were "heartbroken".

The 60-year-old worked at GMG Radio for 10 years, having joined as chief executive in 1999. He stepped down in 2008, but continued as a member of the board.

As he left GMG, he led a major investigation into the future of local radio. In 2010, he was appointed chief executive of industry charity Radio Academy.

Myers' career in radio also spanned stints at Border Radio Holdings as group managing director, Century FM as managing director and he also worked as a radio DJ.

There have been several tributes paid to Myers on social media since the announcement.

