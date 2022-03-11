Radio industry bodies restructure to pursue digital and multi-platform future

Radioplayer and Digital Radio UK are to undergo a restructure following the government and industry's Digital Radio and Audio Review.

To ensure radio and audio remain easily accessible and prominent in cars and other IP platforms, the BBC, Global, Bauer and Radiocentre jointly agreed to the restructure.

The broadcasters will significantly increase their investment in Radioplayer - the industry body for commercial radio - in a cross-industry collaboration dedicated to keeping radio listening simple on connected devices. The activities of Digital Radio UK will also transfer into the organisation.

The review highlighted that there were “significant benefits” from a collaboration between UK broadcasters and partnerships with European radio broadcasters, audio device manufacturers and retailers, to promote the benefits of radio and audio.

According to the review, FM will continue to play a critical role until at least 2030 but the future of radio is both digital and multi-platform, with online platforms continuing to increase in importance.

Digital Radio UK was founded in 2010, when only 25% of radio listening was digital, and by 2021 this had increased to 65%. This means the next growth opportunity will be global IP platforms, as new technologies continue to develop.

After achieving Digital Radio UK’s mission to popularise digital listening, chief executive of the brand Ford Ennals decided to step down from his role. Ennals is moving to a new role in commercial radio outside of the UK.

In a joint statement the BBC, Bauer, Global and Radiocentre thanked Ennals for his "services to digital listening, which is now the way most people listen to radio”.

They explained: “We know there are further significant changes taking place in the audio market and in how audiences are accessing our content, as the recent Digital Radio and Audio Review highlighted.

“The newly structured Radioplayer, combined with increased investment and continued collaboration, will allow us to embrace every digital opportunity available to us and successfully deliver the next phase of innovation and transformation for the radio industry.”