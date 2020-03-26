Research from Bauer Media finds people remain positive despite wholesale changes to daily life.
Radio and specialist mags enjoy boost as nation confined to homes
Sign in to continue
Sign In
Register
FREE
- Limited free articles a month
- Exclusive registrant only content
- Free email bulletins
Become a Member
From £78 /quarter*
- Full access to campaignlive.co.uk
- Exclusive event discounts
- Plus much more...
Need to activate your membership?
Campaign Members
Click here >>
Marketing Society Members
Click here >>