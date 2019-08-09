Sara Spary
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Radio station Fun Kids launches podcast network

It will feature content from The Week Junior Show and Storynory.

Fun Kids: new podcast network lauched
Fun Kids: new podcast network lauched

National children’s radio station Fun Kids has today launched a children’s podcast network, as it looks to tap into demand for content aimed at curious children and their families.

The network will comprise all existing Fun Kids podcasts as well as the popular Storynory podcast and the brand new The Week Junior Show from Dennis Publishing’s The Week Junior

The Week Junior Show will be hosted by Fun Kids presenter Bex, starring the magazine’s editorial team. The new weekly show has been created for curious 8- to 14-year-olds and their families, and will explore interesting news stories to help children make sense of the world. 

Storynory, which was launched in 2005, has thousands of fans all over the world, Fun Kids said.

The company has appointed Samantha Howard from River Group to lead the commercial development of the radio station.

"Podcasts are becoming a more and more important part of families' lives [and] we’ve created a network that will cross-promote each other’s shows and offer a brand-safe environment for advertisers to reach a family audience," Matt Deegan, station manager at Fun Kids, said.

Anna Bassi, editor-in-chief at The Week Junior, said: "Our goal is to bring the magazine to life and give listeners a glimpse behind the scenes... We pride ourselves on explaining the news in a way that is engaging and accessible so it’s really exciting to be taking this off the page and out to a new audience."

Storynory managing director, Hugh Fraser, added: "Kids' audio and podcasting is finally going mainstream and provides a great alternative to staring transfixed at a screen. We think that Fun Kids can be a powerhouse of high quality family-friendly content in the podcasting sphere and we are delighted to team up with it."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019