Radio station Fun Kids launches podcast network

National children’s radio station Fun Kids has today launched a children’s podcast network, as it looks to tap into demand for content aimed at curious children and their families.

The network will comprise all existing Fun Kids podcasts as well as the popular Storynory podcast and the brand new The Week Junior Show from Dennis Publishing’s The Week Junior.

The Week Junior Show will be hosted by Fun Kids presenter Bex, starring the magazine’s editorial team. The new weekly show has been created for curious 8- to 14-year-olds and their families, and will explore interesting news stories to help children make sense of the world.

Storynory, which was launched in 2005, has thousands of fans all over the world, Fun Kids said.

The company has appointed Samantha Howard from River Group to lead the commercial development of the radio station.

"Podcasts are becoming a more and more important part of families' lives [and] we’ve created a network that will cross-promote each other’s shows and offer a brand-safe environment for advertisers to reach a family audience," Matt Deegan, station manager at Fun Kids, said.

Anna Bassi, editor-in-chief at The Week Junior, said: "Our goal is to bring the magazine to life and give listeners a glimpse behind the scenes... We pride ourselves on explaining the news in a way that is engaging and accessible so it’s really exciting to be taking this off the page and out to a new audience."

Storynory managing director, Hugh Fraser, added: "Kids' audio and podcasting is finally going mainstream and provides a great alternative to staring transfixed at a screen. We think that Fun Kids can be a powerhouse of high quality family-friendly content in the podcasting sphere and we are delighted to team up with it."