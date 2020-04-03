Radiocentre encourages brands to invest in medium amid lockdown

Radiocentre is encouraging brands to invest in commercial radio during the coronavirus pandemic with an ad explaining that work can be created and recorded quickly and cost-effectively.

The radio spot, which was created by Radioville, uses the tagline: "Business as usual, even when it’s not business as usual." It aims to acknowledge businesses that are still operating and need to communicate with customers.

Radiocentre has also launched a coronavirus hub on its site that aims to provide support and updates for brands and its members.

Media consumption has been rising since the nation has been on lockdown. Two of the biggest media owners in radio, Bauer Media and Global, have each reported a 15% rise in daily reach. Global’s LBC station has enjoyed a 43% spike in daily reach.

However, many brands have been culling adspend as they struggle to make ends meet in the economic downturn. Campaign reported earlier this week that the UK ad market is facing a 50% drop in April.

Lucy Barrett, client director at Radiocentre, said: "We understand there are lots of companies that still need to communicate with customers. This ad demonstrates that radio ads can be made quickly and remotely in a time when getting a message out is critical for both businesses and customers. So to brands that need to communicate with a large audiences, as ever, we need you to know that radio is here for you."