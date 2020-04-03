Gurjit Degun
Added 8 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Radiocentre encourages brands to invest in medium amid lockdown

Work uses tagline: 'Business as usual, even when it's not business as usual.'

Radio: enjoying strong growth amid lockdown
Radio: enjoying strong growth amid lockdown

Radiocentre is encouraging brands to invest in commercial radio during the coronavirus pandemic with an ad explaining that work can be created and recorded quickly and cost-effectively.

The radio spot, which was created by Radioville, uses the tagline: "Business as usual, even when it’s not business as usual." It aims to acknowledge businesses that are still operating and need to communicate with customers.

Radiocentre has also launched a coronavirus hub on its site that aims to provide support and updates for brands and its members.

Media consumption has been rising since the nation has been on lockdown. Two of the biggest media owners in radio, Bauer Media and Global, have each reported a 15% rise in daily reach. Global’s LBC station has enjoyed a 43% spike in daily reach.

However, many brands have been culling adspend as they struggle to make ends meet in the economic downturn. Campaign reported earlier this week that the UK ad market is facing a 50% drop in April.

Lucy Barrett, client director at Radiocentre, said: "We understand there are lots of companies that still need to communicate with customers. This ad demonstrates that radio ads can be made quickly and remotely in a time when getting a message out is critical for both businesses and customers. So to brands that need to communicate with a large audiences, as ever, we need you to know that radio is here for you."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020