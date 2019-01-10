Shannon Moyer
Radiocentre hires Clementine Bernhardt as head of marketing

Bernhardt is tasked with helping to combat any Brexit-related adspend decline.

Industry body Radiocentre has hired Getty Images' Clementine Bernhardt as head of marketing.

She replaces Tom Stevens, who departed Radiocentre to join the Internet Advertising Bureau, and will report to client director Lucy Barrett.

Bernhardt will also act as head of marketing for Radioplayer, the non-profit partnership between the BBC and commercial radio that reaches roughly 34.6 million listeners each year.

Commenting on Bernhardt's appointment, Barrett said: "She comes with a world of experience and has an excellent track record in running events, on point research visualisation and very impressive marketing campaigns."

Bernhardt’s initial project will see her continuing Radiocentre’s campaign to fight any advertising spend decline resulting from Brexit.

The ad, which encourages advertisers to switch to radio advertising, will be heard on Radiocentre member stations across the UK until mid-March and is backed by a print and social media campaign.

