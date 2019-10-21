Radiocentre mocks modern marketing in new ads

Radiocentre is highlighting the enduring power of radio advertising with a campaign mocking its digital rivals.

"See radio differently", created by The & Partnership, highlights the perks of advertising via radio in light of newer technologies. While "Cookies" hails radio as the "cookie-free" advertising destination, "Influencer" brings to light radio’s social status, with "36 million real followers".

The campaign is supported by out-of-home and social media activity.

"Because it has been around a lot longer than the newer adtech, people don’t always appreciate what an incredible medium radio is," Lucy Barrett, client director at Radiocentre, said.

"If radio was invented as a new piece of technology today, we would all be in awe of its reach, engagement and ad effectiveness. This campaign is designed to help advertisers imagine just that."

The work was created by Ted Price and Adam Jackson.

Yan Elliott, executive creative director at The & Partnership, said: "Advertising on radio is a no-brainer – when it’s impossible to skip the ads and you don’t have to ‘accept cookies’ to carry on listening. Surely, it’s an advertiser’s slam dunk."