Radiocentre picks The & Partnership London to create new campaign

Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio, has hired The & Partnership London to create a new campaign to sell the power of the medium to advertisers.

Radiocentre: previous campaign singled out top brand marketers such as Keith Weed
Lucky Generals previously worked with RadioCentre and created the "See radio differently" campaign that singled out high profile marketers such as Jonathan Mildenhall, Keith Weed and Hugh Pile.

The & Partnership won the business without a pitch and has been tasked with developing a campaign which encourages everyone involved in media decisions to see radio differently and be more ambitious with their use of radio. 

Lucy Barrett, client director at Radiocentre, said: "Radio is thriving but we want to remind advertisers about the fantastic brand-building qualities the medium can offer. 

"We wanted an agency that could grab headlines and demonstrate great creativity in radio, and The & Partnership does that week in, week out with its clients."

Last month The & Partnership London rebranded from CHI & Partners, which it said was done to emphasise the agency’s position as the creative centre of The & Partnership’s global network.

