Radiocentre’s Tuning In conference: the attention debate, new need states and a pinch of spice

The conference took place on 20 September 2022, in central London, attracting 300 of the UK radio industry’s leading lights, including advertising and media executives, as well as top on-air talent.

Radio still rules

Despite much of the media’s attention focusing on new listening platforms, radio still firmly rules the roost: 90 per cent of car buyers say a radio should be standard in every new car.

The value of trusted, authentic audio entertainment has never been greater, and this theme threaded through all of the day’s presentations. Steven Seddon, marketing director at the travel specialist On The Beach, talked about the value of his company’s partnership with Magic Breakfast with Ronan and Harriet.

“What’s really important for us as a challenger brand is making sure the fit is right,” he said. “The show’s energy and fun really fit with our brand values. The relationship with Bauer has allowed us to run longer spot lengths and you have the authenticity of Ronan and Harriet just naturally discussing holidays. We think it’s going to shift consideration.”

In his presentation, Mark Barber, Radiocentre’s planning director, outlined why audiences keep choosing radio. Linear radio, he explained, meets needs that on-demand cannot. It provides a relationship with presenters that on-demand can find difficult to match. Barber believes that’s why the total commercial-radio listening has continued to grow, from just over 505 million listening hours in 2014 to over 600 million today.

MediaCom’s strategy director, Katy Harkness, surprised the audience by beginning with a short detour into evolutionary biology. She explained how the brain allocates both its capacity for passive and active attention and why radio is perfect for advertising that takes advantage of passive attention.

Given that we’re only actively paying attention five per cent of the time, any medium which successfully engages us when we’re passively paying attention is a winner. Radio is that medium.

Meanwhile, Global’s Creative Director Jo McCrostie and Strategy Director Ailsa MacKenzie demonstrated how audio is the best medium for garnering attention, as humans permanently listen and can process sounds on various levels.

Eighty-nine per cent of drivers prefer listening to radio over any other audio medium. That was the message Radioplayer’s Laurence Harrison delivered in a crowd-pleasing presentation at Radiocentre’s Tuning In conference.

The presentation from Harrison, Automotive Partnership Director at Radioplayer, covered the latest developments in in-car audio. Among other things, he highlighted the trends in the latest car entertainment centres, which are increasingly self-contained and customisable with their own app stores, meaning there is no need to synch up your phone. He also discussed the success of Radioplayer, which powers the audio in a third of all new cars.

What’s next for radio

MP and former cabinet minister Michael Gove talked about the growing importance and international competitiveness of UK commercial, particularly speech radio. Radio, he told the audience, was not only more trusted than TV but also than print. He spoke of the government’s intention to look again at how the sector is regulated, to ensure that the frameworks under which commercial radio operates are tailored to promote maximum growth and innovation.

In a lively joint presentation, Kim Aspeling, director of creative production at A Million Ads, David Courtier-Dutton, CEO of SoundOut, and Hannah Charman, co-founder of Sister Music, discussed what they thought were the leading trends in audio.

Courtier-Dutton talked about the increasing use of AI to map music to brands. He explained that this is an increasingly efficient way of ensuring the music used in marketing is as effective as possible.

Charman spoke of the need for gender diversity in music. Diversity, she said, isn’t just about on-air talent: it’s necessary across the board, including the ad breaks. Without gender diversity, she said, it will not be possible to deliver music that’s “unique, ownable and authentic” in the way brands demand. Finally, Aspeling talked about the need for “opaque personalisation”, which is so subtle that the listener isn’t aware it’s been customised precisely to their needs and tastes.

In one of the most moving presentations of the day, Sarah Mayall, head of brand marketing at HSBC, and Mike Watson, creative director at Wunderman Thompson, talked about how their campaigns used radio advertising to tackle the issues of financial exclusion and homelessness. “The reach of radio is phenomenal,” said Watson. “And the thing I love about radio is that it is the theatre of the mind.”

The future looks bright

It wasn’t all serious and topical debate, though. Spice Girl Melanie C brought glamour and pizzazz to the event, entertaining attendees with excerpts from her new autobiography. She also talked about meeting King Charles, and spoke about the importance of radio in her early career and its continued significance to new artists today.

Radiocentre’s CEO Matt Payton summed up the feeling from throughout an eventful event. “The great news for advertisers is that the number of commercial audio opportunities, with radio at their heart, is growing,” he said. “There is significant and growing evidence of radio’s power and effectiveness — more than for any other medium.”



To see all the presentations from Tuning In 2022, check out Radiocentre’s YouTube channel