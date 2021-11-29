RAF turns to animation for first time in recruitment drive by Engine Creative

The RAF has launched a new recruitment campaign aimed at the newest generation of engineers.

Developed by Engine Creative, the ad is called “The ultimate level” and is the RAF’s first ad to be totally CGI-generated. The film ties into the broader RAF recruitment strategy of "Find your force".

In the ad, the sun sets over an airplane runway and a buggy speeds towards a warehouse. As the camera follows behind, a voiceover says: “We should probably tell you about the extra qualifications you’ll get, how you’ll take your skills to the next level.”

“But,” the voiceover admits, “we know why you’re really here... this.” The warehouse doors open on a state-of-the-art aircraft. The camera pans over its engine, then finally, the plane blasts off from the ground.

The ad was directed by Ryan Dzierzek, who also led on CGI. Dzierzek previously collaborated with Engine Creative on a campaign for Astrazeneca.

The ad will feature on the RAF website and across its social media channels.

Engine Creative had restricted access to RAF bases, a narrow timeframe and a fixed budget. After Melody Sylvester, Engine’s head of film, looked at the brief she suggested a CG solution.

​​RAF flight lieutenant Mark Daly said: “The RAF Engineering specialist recruitment team collaborated with Engine Creative to develop a new engineering-focused video that would inspire and attract aspiring engineers.

“The result was the delivery of a high-quality CGI production promoting the cutting-edge technology that engineering recruits would ultimately be responsible for. Engine has delivered a fantastic product that we are excited to display to our future audiences.”

Christopher Ringsell, creative director at Engine Creative, said: “Working as an engineer in the RAF offers potential recruits a chance to get inside some of the most advanced and precisely crafted pieces of modern machinery.

“With an over-the-top epic music score, heightened sound effects, and an ever-increasing array of perfectly engineered machinery unravelling throughout the spot, we want to leave engineering graduates salivating at the very thought of the level of problem-solving they could also reach and have them reaching for the apply button, of course.”