Raheem Sterling gives back to Brent in Nike's latest spot

Nike is nurturing the next generation of British footballers with a spot starring Manchester City player Raheem Sterling.

Created by Wieden & Kennedy London, "Dream for the next you" promotes Nike and Sterling’s efforts alongside Brent Schools' Football Association to provide coaching clinics for schools and support to the London Youth Games for a minimum of three years.

"The thing is, when you’re a naughty kid from Brent, you do things you’re not supposed to do," Sterling begins in the ad, before highlighting the trials and tribulations he faced before winning his first England cap at 17.

Spanning digital, social and out-of-home activity, the work was created by Albert Pukies and Darragh Carey, and directed by Billy Boyd Cape through Academy.

Last year, Sterling starred in a Nike spot hailing his outspoken views after he accused newspapers of racial bias towards young black footballers, while September saw the England player appear in an ad for EA celebrating disruptors in sport to promote Fifa 20.

"Brent means everything to me – growing up there, having friends from different backgrounds, learning about different cultures and taking that with me," Sterling said.

"It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, play for England, and I’ve always wanted to give back to the community that I grew up in and give them an opportunity.

"This partnership with Nike and Brent Schools' Football Association is an opportunity for me to provide guidance and the right help so a lot of kids can have the same dream as me."

Sterling was shortlisted for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year last night (15 December), which was won by cricketer Ben Stokes.