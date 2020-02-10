Promoted
Radiocentre
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Raising awareness for marine mammals and human trafficking on radio

Sara Rose, executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi chooses Jedol&Sampal' for Marine Connection as this month's winner of the Aerial Awards

Raising awareness for marine mammals and human trafficking on radio

Winners: John-Paul Hughes and Jimmy Docherty, creatives, Communicorp UK

Rose: I chose this ad because...

...there is a strange spell that comes over us as the clock strikes midnight each year on 31 December.

No, we don’t turn into pumpkins, but we do transform. We see things differently. Our bad habits become challenges to take on, our cynicism is replaced with (or at least makes a little room for) optimism. Twelve chimes from a clock make the world feel new again.

So, it is fitting that this month’s top pick goes to a spot that tackles a long-standing issue in a new light.

Marine Connection looks at the plight of marine mammals in captivity through the lens of another crisis: human trafficking.

OK, so that doesn’t sound like a topic that embraces the positive vibes of a new decade. But the reframing of the experience of animals with that of the most vulnerable humans makes the cause feel as urgent today as it did when the movie Blackfish (the 2013 US-made documentary about a captive killer whale) premiered.

How would you encourage creatives to ‘see radio differently’?

• Great radio ads don’t have to be award-winning or universal in their ambition and reach. What counts most is a great idea memorably executed.

• Radio used well can make any brand or product stand apart.

• Radio’s memorability makes it a powerful medium and an important route to becoming part of culture – a measure of success for any brand.

Winning ad: ‘Jedol&Sampal’ for Marine Connection

VO Six years ago, two workers – Jedol and Sampal – were released after being abducted. This is their story. Both would often travel, it was something they enjoyed. But then, one day, they were abducted.

SFX Van door shuts. Banging and struggling, followed by muffled sounds of people laughing and cheering.

VO They were drugged. When they woke up, they were thousands of miles from home. They didn’t know their captors, or why they had been abducted.

SFX Cut to inside small room: echoes, water dripping.

VO From seeing the world to solitary confinement. They lived in a cramped container and were forced to do things for food, for the entertainment of their captors, for over four long years. Then, they were released... [ocean splash, then silence] back into the ocean, because that’s where dolphins belong... Marine Connection is a UK-based charity working internationally to stop the suffering of dolphins and whales in captivity... Donate today at MarineConnection.org. (Script edited for length.)

Credits

In-house agency Communicorp
UK Creatives John-Paul Hughes and Jimmy Docherty
Production company Global
Producer Steve Henderson
Voice Callum Tyler

Could you do better? Enter your work at aerials.co.uk

The Aerials are awarded monthly by Radiocentre to the creative team behind the best work entered at aerials.co.uk and chosen by an invited creative-director judge.

Topics

Aerials logos

Previous winners

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

How to use 30 seconds well

Promoted

How to use 30 seconds well

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Why both context and content are key

Promoted

Why both context and content are key

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

Promoted

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

Promoted

A lesson from Sky One on setting the scene for radio

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

Promoted

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Promoted

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

Promoted

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Promoted

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Promoted

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Promoted

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

Promoted

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

Promoted

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

Promoted

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

Promoted

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Promoted

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'