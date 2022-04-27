How Rakuten Advertising is rolling TV's future forward

Jim Collins, senior VP, media network at Rakuten Advertising talks with Ed Wale, MD CTV, EMEA at Magnite about how the future of CTV is all about putting brands in front of people you won’t find watching traditional TV.

And that means AVOD (advertising-based video-on-demand).

Four out of five European households now have a connected TV – up 30% on 2020 - according to Magnite. And there’s a natural move within the growth of streaming from having a number of subscriptions to choosing ad-supported, free-to-view content.

It’s moving at pace, with 85% of CTV viewers in Europe now watching ad-supported content (Magnite).

Since starting work with Magnite to develop its advertising business, Rakuten Advertising has evolved from a performance marketing network to a premium content platform that puts brands in front of those people who are hard to reach via traditional TV. It’s a strong legacy that works to a particular advantage for the advertisers it serves: "Our heritage in performance marketing,” Collins points out, “ allows us to understand what brands actually want to achieve from advertising on connected TV.”

Those things include...



a brand-safe environment

where they can show unskippable ads

that are measurable

and targeted

to people who are receptive to their message

and likely to make a purchase after seeing it

and who you won’t find watching traditional TV…