RanaVerse announces UK expansion

Agency to deliver a second Unilever "United we stand" campaign.

RanaVerse: campaigns for Axe, Unilever and Kate Moss

RanaVerse is expanding its UK presence after observing a cultural shift that its founder and chief executive Rana Reeves feels lends itself to his "equity championing agency".

Reeves told Campaign: "Your watershed moment was the footballers taking a knee. That's when brands in the UK really made the shift that we had following the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement in America.

"There was a shift and there's no going back. That changed the axis for everything; I feel like Britain is ready for our agency now."

Reeves initially established RanaVerse in 2018 with a team across New York and London but it soon shifted to a heavier US focus and Reeves moved stateside.

RanaVerse will now be levelling up its UK presence by continuing its partnership with Unilever around LGBTQ+ marketing, while also developing cultural strategy and campaigns for Virgin Media O2 and more.

The agency will launch Unilever's second consecutive UK "United We Stand" campaign in 2022, following last year's intimate series of films profiling a diverse range of LGBTQ+ people.

RanaVerse will be producing separate bodies of work for the UK and US markets that are reflective of the different social landscapes in each country.

For Virgin Media O2, RanaVerse will advise and generate creative that explores the crossover between culture, commerce and purpose.

In addition to working with its clients on product launches, RanaVerse will be bringing its expertise from working in the US to advise them on systemic and frontline activations around key cultural touchpoints including the UK's 50th anniversary of the Pride movement and other moments that intersect for underrepresented communities.

Reeves added: "It's depressing that the conversation around race that we're having now is due to footballers taking the knee right, rather than the decades of systemic racism that black and brown people faced, but that's where we are.

"The conversations are being had, and I want be in that [conversation]. And I have a team and a vast bank of knowledge of how the Americans have done it. The conversations that Britain is just beginning to have are about three to five years behind America."

Before departing London seven years ago, Reeves was known as the creator and founder of UK-based PR firm John Doe Communications.

Much like his new outfit RanaVerse, it took an overarching view on how brands interact with various communities while exploring those intersections.

In the UK RanaVerse has a team of 14 that is a mix of full-time and freelance staff.

Reeves will oversee creative and strategy "as appropriate and relevant", splitting his time between New York and London. He will be supported by a London senior leadership team comprising Eliz Ali, chief operating officer; Meena Khera, senior vice-president of talent and Debora Burns, senior vice-president of campaigns.

The UK team is based in Shoreditch, but currently RanaVerse employees are working from home in line with the US teams.

Pictured: (clockwise) Russell Westbrook for Axe's "I'm The Vote"; Unilever UK x Superdrug's "United We Stand"; Sinia Alaia for Unilever's "I'm The Vote"; and Kate Moss NFT "Drive with Kate."

