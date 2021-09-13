Rania Robinson to chair Campaign’s Female Frontiers Awards 2022

Rania Robinson, chief executive and partner of Quiet Storm, will chair the panel of judges for Campaign's Female Frontiers Awards 2022, which are open for entries.

The awards recognise and celebrate women who excel within the UK marketing, advertising, media and technology industries.

Last year's Female Frontier Awards were chaired by Saatchi & Saatchi London managing director Sarah Jenkins.

Robinson has worked with brands such as Virgin, Google and Coca-Cola. Having spent her career in account leadership and strategic roles, she joined Quiet Storm as CEO and partner nine years ago. She is also vice-president of WACL.

In 2020, Robinson relaunched Create Not Hate, Quiet Storm's initiative to get more people from underrepresented young people into the creative industries

The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising will act as media partners for the awards.

Individual categories include CEO of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Rising Star, with the Rising Star category being free to enter. Company-wide categories include awards for a Diverse-Inclusive Workplace and a Health and Wellbeing award.

More information on the awards is available here. The shortlist will be announced on Monday, 6 December and the ceremony will be held in February.