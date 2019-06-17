Rankin: Quitting harmful social media made me more creative

The British photographer John Rankin, most commonly known by his surname, has shot some of the world's most famous people including models, musicians and Queen Elizabeth II in the course of a long and hugely successful career.

He spoke at Cannes Lions on a panel exploring the relationship between visual imagery and mental health, revealing that before he quit platforms like Instagram, he'd started to find it an "endless, scrolling black hole" that he'd become "obsessive" about.

In this video he describes to Campaign the "needless energy" he realised he was expending on social media. He started learning more about how the tech is designed to be deliberately addictive, gave up his accounts and rediscovered "boredom" – and creativity alongside it.

This originally appeared on Campaign Asia