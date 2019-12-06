Brittaney Kiefer
Rapp and Campaign launch survey on masculinity in post-#MeToo workplace

Study will examine whether modern masculinity has evolved after #MeToo and Time's Up.

Masculinity: survey will explore issues such as office culture (Getty Images)
Rapp UK has partnered Campaign and YouGov for a study examining masculinity in the post-#MeToo workplace.

The survey, Modern Masculinity in the Workplace: What’s Changed Since #MeToo?, will investigate whether workplaces in the advertising and media industries have changed for both men and women since the #MeToo movement. It will explore areas such as office culture, power balance between genders, whether the phenomenon of toxic masculinity has worsened or improved, and if companies have changed their policies around sexual harassment. 

Questions will also include how participants feel about men’s behaviour towards female colleagues, whether they prefer a male or female boss, how they feel about discussing mental-health issues at work and to what extent the #MeToo and Time's Up movements have had an impact on people’s working lives. 

YouGov will interview thousands of men and women across advertising, media, marketing and PR for the study. 

Chris Freeland, chief executive of Rapp UK, said: "Masculinity has experienced a seismic shift in light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. We devised this study because we felt it was crucial to uncover whether we are finally starting to see positive change in the modern workplace. We hope to open up a debate about how we move forward to make the workplace a fairer, safer and more inclusive place to be."

Click here to participate in the survey.

