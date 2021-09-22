Nicola Merrifield
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Rapp hosts ‘freshers’ activities to reconnect staff returning to office

The agency's version of TV gameshow 'Taskmaster' will feature.

Stalls with information on clubs will help create the freshers feel
Stalls with information on clubs will help create the freshers feel

Omnicom-owned agency Rapp is welcoming its staff back to the office with a series of events and a fair inspired by university freshers week. 

This week, its 500 UK staff are being offered the chance to browse stalls at its London and Gatwick office sites so they can learn about the company’s health and wellbeing initiatives, plus clubs they can sign up to, including a book group and creative writing scheme.

Rapp employees are being encouraged to work in the office on a part-time basis, in combination with remote working, under a hybrid model.

As part of the freshers events, which are voluntary, staff are also being invited to attend learning and development workshops aimed at helping them adjust to hybrid working.

The workshops will cover empathy, creativity, presentation skills and confidence, all hosted by either senior staff or external professionals.

Social events will also be on the cards throughout the week – with an hour at the end of the day being reserved for playing the agency’s own version of TV gameshow Taskmaster, finished off by a round of happy-hour drinks.

Staff will be able to physically attend one of the five days of the freshers activities and will be provided with a wristband reflecting their own preference for social distancing etiquette. 

Gabby Ludzker, Rapp UK’s chief executive, said: “A freshers week felt like an inviting and inclusive way to bring people together, and start the process of building back connection and collaboration in a way that will ensure that Rapp’s culture is safeguarded while also being given a chance to adapt for the future.”

Earlier this year, Omnicom merged Rapp with fellow agency Proximity, to focus its work on customer experience and engagement.

Following the merger – which saw employee numbers reduce from 515 to 500 – Rapp became one of Ominicom’s biggest agencies. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

September 20, 2021
7 ways TikTok works for brands

7 ways TikTok works for brands

Promoted

September 20, 2021
An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

September 13, 2021
Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021