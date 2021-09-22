Rapp hosts ‘freshers’ activities to reconnect staff returning to office

Omnicom-owned agency Rapp is welcoming its staff back to the office with a series of events and a fair inspired by university freshers week.

This week, its 500 UK staff are being offered the chance to browse stalls at its London and Gatwick office sites so they can learn about the company’s health and wellbeing initiatives, plus clubs they can sign up to, including a book group and creative writing scheme.

Rapp employees are being encouraged to work in the office on a part-time basis, in combination with remote working, under a hybrid model.

As part of the freshers events, which are voluntary, staff are also being invited to attend learning and development workshops aimed at helping them adjust to hybrid working.

The workshops will cover empathy, creativity, presentation skills and confidence, all hosted by either senior staff or external professionals.

Social events will also be on the cards throughout the week – with an hour at the end of the day being reserved for playing the agency’s own version of TV gameshow Taskmaster, finished off by a round of happy-hour drinks.

Staff will be able to physically attend one of the five days of the freshers activities and will be provided with a wristband reflecting their own preference for social distancing etiquette.

Gabby Ludzker, Rapp UK’s chief executive, said: “A freshers week felt like an inviting and inclusive way to bring people together, and start the process of building back connection and collaboration in a way that will ensure that Rapp’s culture is safeguarded while also being given a chance to adapt for the future.”

Earlier this year, Omnicom merged Rapp with fellow agency Proximity, to focus its work on customer experience and engagement.

Following the merger – which saw employee numbers reduce from 515 to 500 – Rapp became one of Ominicom’s biggest agencies.