Simon Gwynn
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Rapp promotes Shiona McDougall to global chief strategy officer

McDougall adds global responsibilities to UK role.

McDougall: joined Rapp in 2010
McDougall: joined Rapp in 2010

Shiona McDougall, senior vice-president, strategy, at Rapp London, has been promoted to global chief strategy officer.

McDougall will retain her current role and will now report to both UK chief executive Chris Freeland and global chief executive Marco Scognamiglio, who is based in New York.

A Rapp spokeswoman said McDougall's global task will include leading the development and definition of Rapp’s portfolio of strategic tools and championing best practice with local market strategic leads and within Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

McDougall joined Rapp in 2010 as strategy director. She was promoted to executive planning director in 2014 and then her current role in 2016. Earlier in her career, she held roles including marketing director at Virgin Wines and group marketing director at HarperCollins.

Scognamiglio said: "Shiona’s ability to simplify, inspire and deliver is what makes her the ideal person to lead Rapp’s strategic vision across our global network. What’s more, her proven track record blends data driven insights with standout creative and, of course, technology – a combination that is imperative to our clients across the globe."

McDougall added: "Rapp’s strategic vision is pivotal to our standing in the industry, giving us the edge that clients need to create standout experiences for the modern-day marketing landscape."

Simon Gwynn

Simon Gwynn recommends

WPP merges Wunderman and JWT

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

Promoted

November 15, 2018

John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent