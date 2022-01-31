Rapp recruits senior executive to client leadership role

Rapp UK has appointed Ed Lee to the new post of executive client leadership director.

Lee, who will report to chief executive Gabby Luzdker and will seek to grow existing business across the agency’s portfolio, joins Rapp from customer experience agency MullenLowe Profero, where he was managing director and global client partner for Mullen Lowe Group.

Before that, Lee worked at Ogilvy and Saatchi & Saatchi. During his time with MullenLowe, he worked on campaigns such as “We are the NHS” and the Magnum Pleasure Sensorium brand experience campaign.

Ludzker said: “Ed’s experience, attitude and impressive track record will help us continue to innovate for our clients and drive truly future-facing work.

“And how serendipitous that he joins us at the start of the year as we put in place the plans to realise our ambitions.”

Lee said he had “admired Rapp from a distance for a while”.

He added: "The world has been turned on its head the last two years. Some agencies have failed, some have held on – Rapp have thrived. Their ambition is hugely exciting and exactly what clients are looking for from agencies. With such a depth of diverse talents, Rapp is perfectly placed to deliver it.”

Rapp is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.