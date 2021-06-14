Rapping postwoman gives a modern ode to fatherhood in Royal Mail film

With Father’s Day fast approaching, Royal Mail has enlisted a rapping postwoman to impart the importance of sending a card or gift in time for the event this Sunday (20 June).

Amira Rahmoune, from Harrow, London, composed Guiding Light as a contemporary nod to the occasion in a 90-second spot created by the in-house social team at Royal Mail.

It features Amira reflecting on the challenges of the past year and the impact it has had on personal relationships both for her and the country as a whole.

Her own father makes a cameo appearance in the ad, as well as poignant and personal images from Royal Mail staff with their own fathers, with a special section dedicated to those who have sadly lost their dads. It also casts an eye over the different types of father figures that individuals may have, including grandfathers, adoptive and foster dads.

Rahmoune wrote the music and lyrics for the film, which features on Royal Mail’s social media channels from this week. In it, she is pictured delivering a Father’s Day gift to a customer, prompting her to daydream about spending time with her own dad.

The daydream then becomes a reality, when a Parcelforce Worldwide postman delivers a barbecue to her father, which enables her to spend some much-needed quality time with him.

Rahmoune said: “I loved working on this campaign, it was very close to my heart. I haven’t been staying with my dad since lockdown as he is high risk, and being a postie, you’re in contact with hundreds of people and households a day, so I had no choice but to stay away to keep my family as safe as possible.

“I know this has been the reality for many people this past year, and making the song was a way of helping connect everybody during these turbulent times, as we have all been through it.”