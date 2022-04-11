Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ray Shaughnessy and Dan Norris exit McCann London

Creative duo previously worked at Wieden & Kennedy London.

Dan Norris and Ray Shaughnessy: announced departure on LinkedIn
Dan Norris and Ray Shaughnessy: announced departure on LinkedIn

Rachel (aka Ray) Shaughnessy and Dan Norris have left their roles as executive creative directors at McCann London.

The pair announced their departure on LinkedIn last week and indicated that they are staying in advertising. However, they did not say where they are moving to.

They joined McCann London in 2020 from Wieden & Kennedy London where they were creative directors and played a key part in rebuilding Three's reputation with ads such as "The pony", which featured a dancing Shetland pony.

Norris wrote on a LinkedIn post: "What a trip these last two years have been – for me & Ray Shaughnessy, for the entire human race. We're leaving McCann as firm friends, having learned so much from working with the many wonderful people there; as ever, that's what really makes a place. Thank you McCann London, see you around. But for now, new adventures await."

Before working at Wieden & Kennedy London, Norris was a creative at Karmarama for four years. His career also includes stints at HHCL & Partners (formerly known as Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury and Partners) and St. Luke's.

Shaughnessy replied to Norris' post: "What he said. Thanks McCann London and all the good people who sail her. Thanks McCann Worldgroup and the many lovely faces we had the pleasure to Teams with. WHAT A TIME. My only regret? That bowl haircut I got before joining, it was a nightmare to maintain. Over and out for now, almost definitely see you around."

The creative duo worked with McCann UK chief creative officers and London co-presidents Laurence Thomson and Rob Doubal. They said: "We really loved working with them and they will be missed.

"That said, we totally get it. The last couple of years have given everyone in this industry time to reflect and the desire to try new things post- (and even mid-) pandemic is shared by many.

"While we're sorry to see them go, there's lots of good stuff happening at the moment at McCann. We're making great work and have some exciting plans in place for 2022."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

April 05, 2022
PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

Promoted

April 05, 2022