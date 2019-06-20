RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

Winners: Troy Farnworth and Phil Evans, creative directors at Leith Agency



Schaller: I chose this ad because...

It features some great casting – the voice really grabbed and drew me in. It also sets the scene beautifully. I felt like I was listening to a story beside the fireplace. On top of this, the writing was well-crafted and tonally on point for the brand, light and witty without trying too hard to raise a smile or make the audience laugh.

The insight was sweet in terms of identifying that lovely feeling you get when you’re in control, because we’ve all experienced that little ripple of joy when we’re playing around with our new favourite app, and the ad makes the benefits clear in terms of the product and improved customer experience.

And it concludes with a nice closer in the way that the ‘Who’s a clever boy, eh?’ remark ties back effortlessly to the ‘dreaming dogs’ line.

How would you encourage creatives to ‘See radio differently’?

Get the casting right

Your choice of actor(s) is vital in terms of the best voice and delivery for the brand and the copy. Go for performers who can really grab the audience’s attention from the beginning and keep them involved.

Base it on a clear insight

Like any commercial, there’s no point investing in strong performers and production if the ad doesn’t speak to a human truth in connection with the product or service (a sure-fire way to lose listener interest).

Hone the tone of voice

Ensure that the tone is spot-on in terms of fitting the brand’s personality. Don’t go all shouty or funny in the script – or production – if that just isn’t in the character of the product.

Winning ad: Royal Bank of Scotland "Jack"

VO: Jack was on the 6:15 to Falkirk High. If you saw his wee happy beardy face as he looked at his phone, you probably thought he was watching videos of dogs dreaming.

Only this time it wasn’t lovable Labradors that made Jack happy. It was using his Royal Bank app to set a credit card spending budget. So now Jack holds the purse strings.

Music: [Royal Bank sting]

VO: Who’s a clever boy, eh? Search Royal Bank Easier Banking. We’re the Royal Bank for Scotland.



Agency Leith

Creative team and creative directors Phil Evans and Troy Farnworth

Producer Fraser Hunter

Facility house Finiflex

Sound engineer John Vick

Voice Sam Heughan

