Promoted
Radiocentre
Added 18 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

Russell Schaller, executive creative director at Cheil London chooses The Royal Bank of Scotland 'Jack' as this months winner of the aerial awards

RBS hit the jackpot with a perfect casting

Winners: Troy Farnworth and Phil Evans, creative directors at Leith Agency


Schaller: I chose this ad because...

It features some great casting – the voice really grabbed and drew me in. It also sets the scene beautifully. I felt like I was listening to a story beside the fireplace. On top of this, the writing was well-crafted and tonally on point for the brand, light and witty without trying too hard to raise a smile or make the audience laugh.

The insight was sweet in terms of identifying that lovely feeling you get when you’re in control, because we’ve all experienced that little ripple of joy when we’re playing around with our new favourite app, and the ad makes the benefits clear in terms of the product and improved customer experience.

And it concludes with a nice closer in the way that the ‘Who’s a clever boy, eh?’ remark ties back effortlessly to the ‘dreaming dogs’ line.

How would you encourage creatives to ‘See radio differently’?

Get the casting right
Your choice of actor(s) is vital in terms of the best voice and delivery for the brand and the copy. Go for performers who can really grab the audience’s attention from the beginning and keep them involved.

Base it on a clear insight
Like any commercial, there’s no point investing in strong performers and production if the ad doesn’t speak to a human truth in connection with the product or service (a sure-fire way to lose listener interest).

Hone the tone of voice
Ensure that the tone is spot-on in terms of fitting the brand’s personality. Don’t go all shouty or funny in the script – or production – if that just isn’t in the character of the product. 

Winning ad: Royal Bank of Scotland "Jack"

VO: Jack was on the 6:15 to Falkirk High. If you saw his wee happy beardy face as he looked at his phone, you probably thought he was watching videos of dogs dreaming.

Only this time it wasn’t lovable Labradors that made Jack happy. It was using his Royal Bank app to set a credit card spending budget. So now Jack holds the purse strings.

Music: [Royal Bank sting]
VO: Who’s a clever boy, eh? Search Royal Bank Easier Banking. We’re the Royal Bank for Scotland.

Agency Leith 
Creative team and creative directors Phil Evans and Troy Farnworth 
Producer Fraser Hunter 
Facility house Finiflex 
Sound engineer John Vick 
Voice Sam Heughan

Could you do better? Enter your work at aerials.co.uk

The Aerials are awarded monthly by Radiocentre to the creative team behind the best work entered at aerials.co.uk and chosen by an invited creative-director judge.

Aerials logos

Previous winners

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

Promoted

How Land Rover Discovery is transporting listeners to another world

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Promoted

McDonald's win again with a big, tasty radio ad

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

Promoted

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Promoted

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Promoted

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Promoted

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

Promoted

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

Promoted

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

Promoted

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

Promoted

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Promoted

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'