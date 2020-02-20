Simon Gwynn
RBS scraps CMO role after retirement of David Wheldon

Nigel Prideaux appointed to comms and corporate affairs position.

Prideaux: joins from Aviva
Royal Bank of Scotland Group, which is set to change its name to NatWest Group, will scrap its chief marketing officer role after industry veteran David Wheldon retires at the end of March

The business has appointed Nigel Prideaux as group director of communications and corporate affairs, and is searching for a new director of marketing. 

Prideaux, who will join later this year, is currently at Aviva, where he has been group communications director since 2010. He will report to chief executive Alison Rose.

Rose said: "As we enter a new era for this bank, it is vital that we clearly and effectively communicate with our customers, colleagues and wider stakeholders so they understand the steps we are taking to build a purpose-led bank.

"Nigel will have a crucial role to play in leading that agenda, and his insight and experience will make him an invaluable addition to the senior leadership team."

