Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Reach boasts 10% rise in digital views to close in on Google and Facebook

News UK sees biggest increase at 30% year on year.

Mirror: owner Reach beat news rivals in monthly unique views

Reach, which publishes the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and a large portfolio of regional papers, has closed in on Google and Facebook’s digital reach with a 10% year-on-year rise in unique views.

Comscore data shows that Reach secured 41 million monthly digital visitors across its titles between October 2018 and October 2019.

Google had 49.6 million visitors a month and Facebook follows with 44.4 million in the same period. The total internet audience is 50 million.

Reach is at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to its newspaper rivals. However, its total is made up of a significantly higher number of titles – four national papers and more than 50 regionals.

News UK, which publishes The Sun and The Times, saw the biggest rise in online audience among the news brands, up 30% to 38.4 million.

Telegraph Media Group was the only one to post a decline, although this was at 4% to 20.6 million.

Reach acquired theExpress and Star newspapers last year. This morning (Friday), the Financial Times reported that Reach has pulled out of the race to buy JPIMedia titles including The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman. JPI was previously called Johnston Press.

