Reach delivers top-line growth for first time since 2007

Daily Mirror publisher Reach has delivered top-line growth for the first time since 2007.

Reach reported 2021 revenues of £615.8m, marking a 2.6% increase on 2020.

Digital revenue now accounts for 24% of the company’s revenue mix, compared to 2019, when this figure was at just 15%.

Its digital growth has offset the decline of print revenues and the company has hit its target of 10m registrations ahead of time.

Despite this, print-driven cost inflation is expected to affect 2022 profits.

Jim Mullen, chief executive, said: “We've completed the first phase of our customer value strategy delivering a strong performance, with digital growth more than offsetting print decline. We've now hit our 10 million registrations target ahead of time and advertisers are embracing our portfolio of data-led products, which support significantly higher yields.

"Despite inflationary pressures in print, we're committed to maintaining our focus on sustainable long-term profit growth, investing in product innovation and a more personalised user experience."