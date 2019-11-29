Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Reach drops interest in buying JPIMedia titles

Daily Mirror publisher had been in active discussions about buying around 200 regional newspapers.

Daily Mirror: like-for-like revenue is down 4% for past five months
Daily Mirror: like-for-like revenue is down 4% for past five months

Reach, owner of the Daily Mirror and Manchester Evening News, has ended its pursuit of local publisher JPIMedia, formerly known as Johnston Press, a trading update from the company has revealed. 

The publisher been in active discussions about buying around 200 regional newspapers at JPIMedia – a move that would have further strengthened Reach’s position as the UK’s top local newspaper publishing group.

It is the company’s first financial update since Jim Mullen, former Ladbrokes chief executive, replaced Simon Fox as chief executive in August. 

In the five months ending 24 November, Reach’s like-for-like revenue fell by 4.4% – something that it said was an improvement on the 6.6% decrease in the same period in 2018. 

The publisher reported flat half-year revenues of £352.6m in the six months to June – down 0.3% year on year, partly helped by acquiring Northern & Shell assets such as the Daily Express and OK! last year. For 2018, it posted a £120m pretax loss, due to a £200m asset writedown.

Reach suffered from a 7.3% decline in like-for-like print revenue, while digital grew by 14%. This compares with an 8.2% fall and a 9.3% increase respectively for the same period last year.

The company said "strong audience growth" across its national and regional websites is giving Reach confidence to further extend its Live network of digital regional brands into new areas, with at least seven planned for 2020. It plans to hire "approximately 50 journalists" to service these brands. 

Mullen said: "We have made good financial and operational progress during the period, including an improved like-for-like revenue trend and a further reduction in net debt… We are working to complement our audience reach with a significant depth of customer insight and data that will allow us to build an intelligent, relevant and trusted content business for the long term."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sterling v Salah: only Twitter has the answer

Sterling v Salah: only Twitter has the answer

Added 1 hour ago

Why mental health is massive on Twitter

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

Promoted

November 25, 2019
Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Promoted

November 25, 2019