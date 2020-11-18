Promoted
How to reach gamers using CTV

In the second episode of our CTV Trends series, Justin Evans, global head of analytics & insights at Samsung Ads, explains how brands can target the often difficult-to-reach gaming audience.

Samsung Ads gives advertisers exclusive access to data that can complement their linear TV strategy, drive incremental reach and optimise frequency. Learn more about why Samsung Ads should be a critical part of your media mix.

