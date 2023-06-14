Reach like never before

Despite being one of the oldest sectors, out-of-home has firmly established its role on modern media plans as brands and their agencies are attracted to its ability to marry broadcast messaging and sophisticated targeting.

Outdoor media has had an eventful few years. The lockdowns in 2020 decimated adspend as people stayed indoors. But, as everyone started to rediscover the world in 2021, a renaissance quickly flowered.

Then, in 2022 – if the entries to the Outdoor Media Awards are anything to go by – it flourished.

Lots of brands used outdoor to build fame last year. Dramatic ads for Nike and Sky demanded the public’s attention and helped both brands stand out from their competitors. Channel 4 and Tesco deployed out-of-home to intelligently target diverse communities. While the likes of the Alzheimer’s Society, Bank of Scotland and Bristol City Council used the medium to communicate a message of responsibility.

Mark Smith, Clear Channel UK's sales director, cited several highlights of the last 18 months at the Outdoor Media Awards ceremony, particularly the increased representation of different communities in outdoor advertising, the impressive levels of creativity and copywriting on display, the use and value of data in plans and the return of the "mighty" special build. He added that he believed it was the growing awareness among agencies of the responsible and trusted nature of the channel that was allowing it to flourish.

Given that outdoor was my first patch when I started at Campaign’s sister title Media Week 15 years ago, it was great to chair the judging panel for the first time this year.

The judges had a thoughtful and spirited debate when we came together back in April. After narrowing down the separate categories to individual winners – a significant undertaking given entries were up 60% year on year – the task ahead was to determine the Grand Prix. A number of campaigns were worthy of the top prize.

In the end, only one could claim the trophy.

Nike’s “You’ve never seen England like this” hit the back of the net after scoring real-world impact with premium outdoor teamed with earned social and editorial media coverage. The campaign was a true collaborative effort with bold ads by Wieden & Kennedy placed by Kinetic onto landmarks that were associated with the skillsets of the players being celebrated.

It’s easy with hindsight to see the logic of presenting the Lionesses in such a confident way but the judges gave Nike and its agencies credit for their support of the players ahead of the tournament, before anyone could be sure they would bring it home.

The judges described the Nike campaign as “a classic case of right medium, right message, right time”.

Brands are becoming increasingly aware of the power of using their adspend to support responsible media owners. Given that the outdoor industry often shares as much as 50% of its revenues with local communities, it is in a good position to capitalise on this.

The momentum of 2022 appears to have continued into this year as brands look to build trust and reinforce their premium positions against a difficult economic backdrop. And it’s not hard to understand why – outdoor sites are out in the real world, offering broad reach in a responsible way.

THE WINNERS

GRAND PRIX

Nike “You’ve never seen England like this” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Wieden + Kennedy London / Pixel Artworks







CREATIVE

Visual Craft Award

Gold:

Nike “You’ve never seen England like this” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Wieden + Kennedy London / Pixel Artworks

Silver:

Müller “It could only be Müller Corner” by Kinetic / EssenceMediacom OOH / EssenceMediacom / VCCP

Bronze:

Sky Sports “Start of season 2022” by Rapport / EssenceMediacom / Sky Creative







Shortlist:

PepsiCo “Pop, fizz, ahh” by Talon / OMD / PepsiCo Design Centre

Rays of Sunshine “Making children’s wishes real – Rays of Sunshine by Essence Mediacom / Ocean Outdoor

Specsavers “Should’ve 2.0” by Talon / MG OMD / Grand Visual / The Agency / JACK / Global Street Art

Tellmi “Tellmi” by Dentsu / JCDecaux

WhatsApp, Meta “WhatsApp privacy” by Spark Foundry / BBDO







Tech Innovation Award

Gold:

Boots “Bootsxmas 2022” by StoreBoost

Silver:

Heinz “Heinz magic breakfast” by Dentsu / Carat / Dentsu Creative

Bronze:

NBCUniversal “Dream big dreams with sing 2” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom / Stellar / XYI Design / Ocean Outdoor / Global







Shortlist:

Budweiser “FIFA World Cup 2022” by Starcom / DraftLine

Lumo Trains “Cure your flight shame” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom Scotland / Mother / Hivestack / Flux Outdoor

Rays of Sunshine “Making children’s wishes real” by Essence Mediacom / Ocean Outdoor







Installation and Experience Award

Gold:

Sky Broadband “Gigafast” by Rapport / Essence Mediacom / House 337

Silver:

Müller “It could only be Müller Corner” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom OOH / Essence Mediacom / VCCP

Bronze:

Elvie “#LeaksHappen” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Don’t Cry Wolf / Jack Agency / Build Hollywood





Shortlist:

Crisis “How Crisis made homelessness impossible to ignore” by The Kite Factory / Adam & Eve/DDB





Currys “Cash for trash” by Spark Foundry / AMV BBDO





Simply Roasted “Simply Roasted’s ginormous packs” by And Rising / Clear Channel

Specsavers “Should’ve 2.0” by Talon / MGOMD / Grand Visual / The Agency / JACK / Global Street Art

Subway “Go big go subway” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom Scotland / Above and Beyond / DOOH.com









PLANNING

Data and Intelligence Award

Gold:

Tesco “Together this Ramadan” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom / BBH / DOOH.com / The Unmistakables

Silver:

Lumo Trains “Cure your flight shame” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom Scotland / Mother / Hivestack / Flux Outdoor

Bronze:

Starbucks “Winning the hearts and minds of Gen Z For Starbucks” by Talon / Havas Media UK / Iris





Shortlist:

Aperol, Campari Group “Aperol Spritz: together we joy” by Kinetic / Wavemaker Select

CRUK “CRUK race for life” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom / Choreograph / Finecast / Xaxis / DOOH.com





Cross-Format Award

Gold:

Home Office “Violence against women and girls” by Posterscope / Wavemaker / OmniGov at MGOMD / FCB Inferno

Silver:

GWI “Made you look” by Mediabridge / December19 / Truant London

Bronze:

KFC “There’s nothing like the first bite” by Kinetic / Mindshare / Mother







Shortlist:

BBC “BBC women In sport dynamic DOOH” by Talon / Havas Media UK / Grand Visual / BBC Creative

Gousto “Give it some” by Kinetic / the7stars / Mother

HSBC “Safe spaces” by Talon / PHD / Wunderman Thompson

Shelter “No More Unhelpful Hacks” by Talon / Yonder Media

Sky Entertainment “The midwich cuckoos” by Rapport / Essence Mediacom / Sky Creative







Cross-Channel Award

Gold:

NBCUniversal “Dream big dreams with sing 2” by Kinetic / Essence Mediacom / Stellar / XYI Design / Ocean Outdoor / Global

Silver:

Durex “The glory wall” by Publicis Media / Zenith UK / Vayner Media

Bronze:

Cadbury, Mondelez “Cadbury secret santa” by Dentsu / Carat / VCCP







Shortlist:

Halifax, Lloyds Banking Group “Halifax best places to live” by Zenith OOH / Zenith / NCA

NOW “The fear index” by Rapport / Essence Mediacom / Stink Studios









EFFECTIVENESS

Brand Building Award

Gold:

Reed “Love Mondays again” by The Grove Media / Isobel Advertising

Silver:

Sky “Content worth paying for”by Rapport / Essence Mediacom / Sky Creative

Bronze:

H&M “Delivering meaningful fun and fashion for all” by Kinetic / the7stars







Shortlist:

GWI “Made you look” by Mediabridge / December19 / Truant London

Starbucks “Winning the hearts and minds of Gen Z For Starbucks” by Talon / Havas Media UK / Iris

Starling Bank “Forget everything you know about banking” by Talon / Electric Glue







Local Advertising Award

Gold:

Channel 4 “Proud all over” by Talon / OMD / 4creative

Silver:

Halifax, Lloyds Banking Group “Halifax best places to live” by Zenith OOH / Zenith / NCA

Bronze:

The British Transplant Games “Leeds 2022” by The Ark Marketing & Media / We Are Liquid / St James Hospital







Shortlist:

Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group “Cost-of-living support” by Zenith OOH / Zenith / Adam & Eve/DDB

Greene King “Pulling people back to the pubs for Greene King” at Posterscope / Total Media

Newcastle World “Targeting the toon army for Newcastle World” by Regital / Bonded Agency

Wendy’s “Wendy’s Camden opening” by Energy / Spark Foundry / VML&YR







New Approach Award

Gold:

Royal Opera House “New worlds await” by Immerse Agency / Altair Media

Silver:

La Vie “La Vie launch” by Rapport / Bicycle / Buzzman





Bronze:

Starbucks “Winning the hearts and minds of Gen Z For Starbucks” by Talon / Havas Media UK / Iris









Shortlist:

Hollywood Bowl Group “Brighten up their day” by Talon / Smithfield / Satellite Creative

TalkTalk “Building TalkTalk’s brand & business through OOH” by Kinetic / mSix&Partners / The&Partnership Manchester

A PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact Award

Gold:

Alzheimer’s Society “Dementia Action Week 2022: it’s not called getting old, it’s called getting ill” by

MediaLab / New Commercial Arts / Clear Channel

Silver:

Home Office “Violence against women and girls” by Posterscope / Wavemaker / OmniGov at MGOMD / FCB Inferno

Bronze:

Yoko Ono “Imagine peace” by CIRCA / Landsec / Piccadilly Lights







Shortlist:

Currys “Cash for trash” by Spark Foundry / AMV BBDO





HSBC “Safe spaces” by Talon / PHD / Wunderman Thompson

Shelter “No more unhelpful hacks” by Talon / Yonder Media







Community Social Impact Award

Gold:

Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice “Nurse recruitment campaign” by OMD / Oliver

Silver:

Channel 4 “Proud all over” by Talon / OMD / 4creative

Bronze:

Sistah Space “Valerie’s law the threat is just as deadly” by Clear Channel







Shortlist:

Bristol City Council “Bristol’s clean air zone” by Bauer Media / T4 Media Group / Out of Hand / Elonex / I-media / Build Hollywood / Bristol Design / Clear Channel / JCDecaux / Global Media

Tellmi “Tellmi” by Dentsu / JCDecaux

The British Transplant Games “Leeds 2022” by The Ark Marketing & Media / We Are Liquid / St James Hospital









TALENT

Rising Star Award

Winner:

Lucy Baumgartner, senior effectiveness executive, Talon







Shortlist:

Annabel Mizen, client manager, Evolve OOH

Emily Outram, account manager, The Ark Marketing & Media

Georgia Hamp, client manager, Grand Visual









