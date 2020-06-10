Read Campaign's June 2020 issue in full

Welcome to the June issue of Campaign. We report on the impact of the Black Lives Matter protests on UK adland and discuss how this must be a turning point for brands and advertising companies to tackle racial inequality in our industry.

Plus as non-essential retail reopens in the UK, we hear from some of the world’s top marketers about the benefits of investing in advertising in recession and we talk to the founders of New Commercial Arts after the agency start-up won its first client.

This digital edition is a replica of the magazine and has been designed with a special, vertical scroll to make it easy to read on any device. We did not print this issue because so many of our readers are still not working in their offices.

Only subscribers can access this exclusive, digital edition of Campaign.

To view the magazine, click here