But really, what is purpose-led advertising?

“Brand purpose is not central to great advertising” explained Stephen Woodford, CEO of the Advertising Association, but it can be central to brand success, he added.

He was speaking alongside Claire Blunt, chief advertising officer and CEO International of The Guardian and Marsha Jackson, project director at the Conscious Ad Network at the Campaign Brand Purpose Summit, an event held both in person and online.

Woodford went on to explain that as the quality of products has improved across the board consumers are looking for new differentiating factors. One of the most important is a brand’s values.

Having a purpose, one that is authentic to the brand and communicating these values consistently makes a genuine connection with consumers. Blunt said it was vital that how a brand chooses to advertise reflects its purpose. Consumers judge the authenticity of a brand’s purpose, she explained, by the company that brand chooses to keep.

If a brand advertises next to content that is inconsistent with its purpose, this has the potential to undermine its standing with consumers. A recent study by The Guardian and Ipsos MORI found that if a brand was seen as more purposeful, 58% of the uplift was driven by media placement. 28% of the uplift was down to the brand itself and only 14% driven by the creative.

Safety – in numbers

Both Blunt and Woodford talked about the problems innovations in brand-safety technology were causing for advertisers who want to appear next to purpose-led content. New brand-safety technology is flagging even quality journalism as unsafe, if it contains certain keywords.

Blunt gave the example of The Guardian’s award-winning coverage of the pandemic: 96% of impressions on the homepage were categorised as “medium risk” by brand safety technology “because it included words such as ‘drugs’. Of course it did!”

“Advertisers need to be more investigative,” said Jackson of the Conscious Advertising Network, a voluntary coalition of over 70 organisations set up to work with advertisers and agencies to prevent programmatic advertising being used to fund anti-social activities and groups: “They need to look at the briefs they’re approving, at where their ads are placed. Put simply, we don’t want to fund bad.”

The consequence of not placing your ads purposefully were brought into clear focus later on, when Blunt revealed further details of The Guardian’s study into the impact of advertising next to “brand unsafe” content. In a split test, the supposedly “unsafe” content delivered a 36% uplift in brand sentiment, compared with just a 4% uplift for the “safe” content.

Woodford agreed with the importance of purpose to the effectiveness of advertising. Citing recent research by the Advertising Association, he explained that the three drivers of effective advertising were well-judged frequency (“don’t bombard the consumer”), the quality of the creative (“do great work”) and the viewer’s perception of the brand’s purpose.

Overall, the panel established that keyword blocking and the high-risk categorisation of news content means brands, publishers and readers are likely to have missed out on a host of positive advertising opportunities against trusted, quality content this year.

To hear more of what the panel had to say, and discover other topics and speakers, check out content related to the Brand Purpose Summit.