Rebel Vision marks launch with immersive Rolling Stones screening

Rebel Vision, a new music entertainment business, will deliver its debut production in October with a nationwide tour of Havana Moon, an immersive screening of The Rolling Stones' concert in Cuba.

The company aims to create concert screenings from the world’s best-known bands by fusing music, performance, set design and projections to place fans in the heart of the gig.

The Havana Moon concert is a collaboration between Rebel Vision and Flying Entertainment, which specialises in theatrical production and concert promotion. Guests will take a virtual trip to the streets of Havana and relive the Stones concert of 2016, with a setlist including Paint it Black, Midnight Rambler and Gimme Shelter.

The UK-wide tour will start on 14 October, running for 11 nights and concluding with a performance at London’s Kentish Town Forum on 27 October.

Rebel Vision founder Tom Clark said: "We live in an experience-led culture, but we felt that there wasn’t anyone creating new immersive ways for people to experience iconic moments in music. There’s so many timeless concerts that people wish they’d seen or want to see again and this is what Rebel Vision is all about."