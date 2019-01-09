Brittaney Kiefer
Added 52 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Red Bull hires Mindshare for UK media

Brand previously worked with AMS Media.

Red Bull hires Mindshare for UK media

Red Bull has appointed Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency in the UK.

The energy-drink brand kicked off a review at the end of last year. It had worked with independent shop AMS Media since 1996. AMS repitched for the business. 

Paul Phelps, chief executive of AMS, said: "We did embark on the review process run out of the international team, but once we saw the pitch brief we withdrew. We're very proud of our contribution to getting Red Bull to where it is today and part on good terms. It's been one hell of a ride and we wish them good luck for the future."

Last year, Red Bull appointed Starcom to its North American media account, replacing Carat. 

The brand also began a search last year for an agency to create a global advertising campaign supporting its incubator programme for social entrepreneurs, but the review has since been put on hold.

Red Bull creates much of its content and communications through Red Bull Media House. It also works with Somethin’ Else on a project basis. 

Red Bull and Mindshare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
ADLAND: "Stay focussed on people"

ADLAND: "Stay focussed on people"

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago