Red Bull hires Mindshare for UK media

Red Bull has appointed Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency in the UK.

The energy-drink brand kicked off a review at the end of last year. It had worked with independent shop AMS Media since 1996. AMS repitched for the business.

Paul Phelps, chief executive of AMS, said: "We did embark on the review process run out of the international team, but once we saw the pitch brief we withdrew. We're very proud of our contribution to getting Red Bull to where it is today and part on good terms. It's been one hell of a ride and we wish them good luck for the future."

Last year, Red Bull appointed Starcom to its North American media account, replacing Carat.

The brand also began a search last year for an agency to create a global advertising campaign supporting its incubator programme for social entrepreneurs, but the review has since been put on hold.

Red Bull creates much of its content and communications through Red Bull Media House. It also works with Somethin’ Else on a project basis.

Red Bull and Mindshare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.