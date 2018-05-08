Omar Oakes
Red Bull seeks ad agency to create global social incubator campaign

Red Bull is pitching a global advertising brief to promote its growing incubator programme for social entrepreneurs.

The energy drink giant’s Amaphiko programme was launched in 2014 and is now active in South Africa, Brazil and the US.

The programme aims to help people create a positive impact within their communities, primarily through its 10-day Amaphiko Academy that connects candidates with established entrepreneurs and innovators.

After the academy, participants work with a mentor one-on-one over the course of 18 months to develop a business, personal and strategic development plan that they will bring to life.

The energy drink giant has held chemistry meetings ahead of holding pitches with London-based agencies later this month, according to sources familiar with the review.

Once appointed, the successful agency would be tasked with creating and developing three global ad campaigns over the following nine months. 

The review does not affect exiting agency relationships, which includes content agency Somethin’ Else on a project basis in the UK. Red Bull creates its own branded content through Red Bull Media House

Amaphiko, which means "wings" in the South African language of Zulu, launched in the US city of Baltimore last year. The company’s famous "Red Bull gives you wings" ad slogan was banned in the US in 2014 following lawsuits that claimed the brand’s marketing "misrepresented the functionality and safety of Red Bull beverages."

Earlier this year in the US, Red Bull chose Starcom to handle its media planning and buying, replacing eight-year incumbent Carat.

Red Bull did not return a request for comment. 

