Red Letter Days raises awareness of perinatal mental health this Mother's Day

Red Letter Days is raising awareness of perinatal mental health this Mother's Day by installing bespoke post boxes where thoughtful messages can be shared with new mums.

The national campaign was inspired by the fact that one in five new mothers experiences pre- or postnatal mental health problems, and 56% of parents with children under five admit to experiencing loneliness.

Cards can be posted, with the envelopes unsealed, in one of the 24 Red Letter Days post boxes located across the UK, including at Boxpark Croydon, Bristol Aquarium and Manchester Art Gallery. The vetted cards will then be delivered to groups of new and expectant mums on Mother’s Day.

Contributors are encouraged to write a bit about themselves, their family, send happy Mother’s Day wishes and perhaps include something they wish they’d known when becoming a mum. A limited number of cards will be provided alongside each post box, but bringing a card is recommended to avoid disappointment.

The "HeyMum" initiative is running in partnership with maternal mental health charity Pandas Foundation and is supported by the mums' social network Mush.

Between 9 and 22 March, 20% of the sales from selected Red Letter Days Mother’s Day gifts will go directly to Pandas Foundation.

Alison Vickery, marketing director at Red Letter Days, said: "Becoming a mother is an exciting and joyful occasion but it’s also incredibly common for new mothers to feel isolated, anxious or lonely.

"The number of women suffering from perinatal illness is something we need to speak more openly about. We therefore want to use this Mother’s Day – which will be a first for many – to raise awareness, build connections and empower new mums with support and encouragement."

Crest Communications is delivering the project.